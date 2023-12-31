Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 1.5% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cavalier Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VFH stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.26. 262,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $92.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.56.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.