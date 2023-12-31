Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,146,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.47% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $121,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.03. The company had a trading volume of 168,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,838. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

