Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Trellis Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 5.6% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after buying an additional 40,297 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.90. 10,489,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,407,514. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

