Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,331,000 after purchasing an additional 707,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,912,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,714,000 after purchasing an additional 128,862 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 39,205,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,452 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,966,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,111,000 after purchasing an additional 374,623 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,489,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,407,514. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

