Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $41.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

