Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Lessened by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,336,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,043,801 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.5% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $52,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

