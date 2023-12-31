Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,889,000 after buying an additional 178,211 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $310.88 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

