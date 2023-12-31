Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 53,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $310.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $313.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.03.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

