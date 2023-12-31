Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Raised by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) by 81.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 55.4% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. owned 4.02% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $1,966,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Derbend Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,349,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,368,000 after purchasing an additional 147,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,031,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $111.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.16. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $112.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

