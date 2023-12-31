Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Raised by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 81.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 55.4% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. owned 4.02% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $1,966,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Derbend Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,349,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,368,000 after purchasing an additional 147,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,031,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $111.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.16. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $112.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.