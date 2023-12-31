Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,537 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,764. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.83 and a 200 day moving average of $73.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

