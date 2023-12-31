Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $218.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.83. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $172.10 and a 12-month high of $219.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

