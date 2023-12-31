Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Reduced by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $145.01 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.48. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

