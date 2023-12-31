Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Boosted by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $50,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,356 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,134 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day moving average is $75.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

