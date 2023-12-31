Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Whelan Financial

Whelan Financial lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 7.5% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 108,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,970,000 after purchasing an additional 71,096 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

