Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 1,077.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VTC stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.49. 30,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,324. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.13. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.30 and a 1 year high of $78.33.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2693 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

