Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Holdings Boosted by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $31,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $495,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 728,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,822,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 615,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,149,000 after buying an additional 55,211 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 81,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 551,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,369,000 after buying an additional 48,023 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.58. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

