Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508,063 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $242,253,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,469 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,779 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,316,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,355. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.58.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.98%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

