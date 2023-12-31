Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Trellis Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 35.6% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $77,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.22. 4,188,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,916. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $188.93 and a twelve month high of $238.74. The company has a market capitalization of $334.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.