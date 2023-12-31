Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 839.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,366,000 after acquiring an additional 541,820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,097,000 after acquiring an additional 178,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $237.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,188,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,916. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74. The stock has a market cap of $334.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

