Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 11.1% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $82,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $149.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.95. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

