Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $406.89. 727,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,124. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $413.00.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,906.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,906.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,260 shares of company stock worth $15,640,524 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

