Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VRTX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $380.27.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $406.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $372.16 and its 200-day moving average is $358.57. The stock has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $282.21 and a 52-week high of $413.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,906.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,906.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,260 shares of company stock worth $15,640,524. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,375 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

