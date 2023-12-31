Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in December

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Victory Oilfield Tech Price Performance

Shares of VYEY remained flat at $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 435. Victory Oilfield Tech has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The energy producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipes, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services.

