VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Short Interest Up 97.8% in December

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 97.8% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 75,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Performance

CSA traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $66.81. 1,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average is $60.67. The company has a market cap of $33.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $67.79.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1996 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.59%.

