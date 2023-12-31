Videndum Plc (OTCMKTS:VTEPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Videndum Plc (OTCMKTS:VTEPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the November 30th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Videndum Price Performance
OTCMKTS VTEPF remained flat at $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91. Videndum has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.
Videndum Company Profile
