Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Up 117.5% in December

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 117.5% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE:CBH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 35,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $9.20.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
