Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Up 117.5% in December

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 117.5% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:CBH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 35,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 359,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,210,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after buying an additional 142,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 10.2% during the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

