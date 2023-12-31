Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Up 175.0% in December

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the November 30th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 638,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:NCZ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 762,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,098. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 30,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 182,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

