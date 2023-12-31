Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Up 175.0% in December

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the November 30th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 638,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE:NCZ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 762,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,098. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $3.45.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
