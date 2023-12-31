Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives $18.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,710,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,960,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,651 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $387,843.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,710,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,960,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 143,000 shares of company stock worth $1,863,026 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 1,010.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VITL opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $652.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17. Vital Farms has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $18.18.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $110.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.41 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

