Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Short Interest Down 27.5% in December

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71.4 days.
Vitalhub Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VHIBF remained flat at C$3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460. Vitalhub has a 52-week low of C$1.86 and a 52-week high of C$3.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.25.
About Vitalhub
