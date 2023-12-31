VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the November 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Price Performance

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies stock remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Friday. 65,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,524. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology company, operates as a software provider of artificial intelligence security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

