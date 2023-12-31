Vyant Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYNT) Short Interest Update

Vyant Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYNT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Vyant Bio

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vyant Bio stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYNT – Free Report) by 3,001.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,013 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Vyant Bio worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Vyant Bio Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VYNT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. 19,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,359. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. Vyant Bio has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.58.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

