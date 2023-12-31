Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Short Interest Up 28.4% in December

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the November 30th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 606.0 days.

Wacker Chemie Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 198. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of $115.75 and a 52 week high of $167.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.08.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas.

