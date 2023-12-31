Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in December

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wacker Neuson Stock Performance

Shares of Wacker Neuson stock remained flat at $23.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. Wacker Neuson has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, Weidemann, and Enar brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products; light towers; generators; pumps; and heaters.

