Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,403,000 after buying an additional 3,543,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,218,000 after buying an additional 2,373,357 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,082,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after buying an additional 1,227,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $26.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

