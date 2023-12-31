Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Holdings Decreased by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Watsco comprises about 1.3% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Watsco were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at about $902,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter worth about $377,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its position in Watsco by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Watsco by 5.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WSO traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $428.47. 154,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,574. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.66 and a 1 year high of $433.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $390.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.32. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Watsco

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.