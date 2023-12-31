Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Short Interest Down 21.7% in December

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Webster Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.76. 718,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,768. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

See Also

