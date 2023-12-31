WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST Acquires 400,000 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 3.2% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST owned 0.16% of NIKE worth $239,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC decreased their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,667,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,544,070. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.