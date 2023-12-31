Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives $49.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Digital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

WDC stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.62. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.61.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Western Digital by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $651,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961,971 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $399,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,074,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,982,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Western Digital by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,483 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

