Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Short Interest Update

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, an increase of 150.4% from the November 30th total of 38,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE WLKP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. 53,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,160. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $321.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.46 million. Analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 117.39%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $107,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,561.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 89,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 53,553 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 537,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 45,515 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 40,225 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

