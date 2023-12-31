Whelan Financial Acquires 1,381 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Whelan Financial grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.6% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VO opened at $232.64 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $234.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.67.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

