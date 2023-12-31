Whelan Financial Has $17.50 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Whelan Financial lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Whelan Financial owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $17,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.