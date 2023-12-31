Whelan Financial Has $35.93 Million Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Whelan Financial trimmed its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 18.9% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Whelan Financial owned about 0.24% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $35,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,004,831,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,455,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,124 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,130,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,738,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,764,000 after purchasing an additional 76,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,251,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,322,000 after acquiring an additional 485,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $168.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.13. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $107.14 and a 52-week high of $169.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3807 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

