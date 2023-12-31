Whelan Financial Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Whelan Financial grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 19.1% of Whelan Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Whelan Financial owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $36,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,013,000 after acquiring an additional 653,862 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,469,000 after acquiring an additional 107,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,566,000 after buying an additional 582,697 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.54. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

