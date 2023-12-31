Whelan Financial Sells 1,052 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Whelan Financial cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

