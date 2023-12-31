Whelan Financial Sells 701 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Whelan Financial reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Whelan Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $75.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $76.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.95.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

