Whelan Financial Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Whelan Financial lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Whelan Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,290,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 725,105 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

