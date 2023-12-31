Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Up 28.6% in December

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wilmar International stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207. Wilmar International has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $32.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

