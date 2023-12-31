Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) is Copeland Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,688 shares during the period. Wingstop accounts for about 1.8% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of Wingstop worth $83,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WING. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 20.8% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 271.4% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter.

WING stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.58. The company had a trading volume of 273,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,411. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.68. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.46 and a 12 month high of $261.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.56, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WING. Wedbush raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Northcoast Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.32.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

