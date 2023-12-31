WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Lifted to Buy at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

WT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on WisdomTree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WisdomTree from $7.50 to $7.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

NYSE WT opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. WisdomTree has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. WisdomTree’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,096,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $835,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

