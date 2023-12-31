Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Update

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 131,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Woori Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $563,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 37,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WF traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 25,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. Woori Financial Group has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $33.09.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Woori Financial Group will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

